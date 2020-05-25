|
|
John T. Raleigh
Poughkeepsie, NY - John T. Raleigh, a resident of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away on May 23, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. John was born in Troy, New York, the only child of Thomas Raleigh and Margaret Manning Raleigh. After graduating from Villanova University, he served in the Marines as a First Lieutenant stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Shortly after honorably serving, he returned home to his wife Julia Finnerty, who he married on July 16, 1955, and who continues to reside in the family home in Poughkeepsie. Upon returning from military service, he began working for Corning Glass in Corning, NY. In 1962 he joined IBM in Poughkeepsie where he worked in Finance until his retirement in 1992.
Survivors include John and Judy's three sons, Peter, and his wife, Mary, of Warwick, NY, Mark, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Ted, of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Catherine and husband, Michael Collado, Kevin, Peter, Aedan, and Nora; great-grandchild, Michael; sister in law Helen Moehlmann and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Erin Raleigh, Ted's wife.
Due to the current health crisis, a private mass at Saint Martin de Porres in Poughkeepsie and burial at Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY, will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son F. H., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers in honor of John T. Raleigh donations to Dutchess Outreach.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020