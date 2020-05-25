Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for John Raleigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Raleigh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Raleigh Obituary
John T. Raleigh

Poughkeepsie, NY - John T. Raleigh, a resident of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away on May 23, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. John was born in Troy, New York, the only child of Thomas Raleigh and Margaret Manning Raleigh. After graduating from Villanova University, he served in the Marines as a First Lieutenant stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Shortly after honorably serving, he returned home to his wife Julia Finnerty, who he married on July 16, 1955, and who continues to reside in the family home in Poughkeepsie. Upon returning from military service, he began working for Corning Glass in Corning, NY. In 1962 he joined IBM in Poughkeepsie where he worked in Finance until his retirement in 1992.

Survivors include John and Judy's three sons, Peter, and his wife, Mary, of Warwick, NY, Mark, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Ted, of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Catherine and husband, Michael Collado, Kevin, Peter, Aedan, and Nora; great-grandchild, Michael; sister in law Helen Moehlmann and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Erin Raleigh, Ted's wife.

Due to the current health crisis, a private mass at Saint Martin de Porres in Poughkeepsie and burial at Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY, will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son F. H., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers in honor of John T. Raleigh donations to Dutchess Outreach.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now