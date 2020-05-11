|
John Ted Rodell
Poughkeepsie - On Saturday April 25, 2020, John Ted Rodell of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at the age of 79. He was held close in spirit by his son John and daughter Michelle at the time of his passing.
John was born November 13, 1940 in Chicago, IL. While attending Harrison High School in Chicago, his aptitude for problem solving became apparent. He went on to attend college at the University of Illinois, first at Navy Pier and later at the Urbana-Champaign campus. In 1963, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois College of Engineering. He married Mary Ellen Cronin the same year and together they raised three children.
Shortly after graduating from college, John began his career with Boeing at Vandenberg AFB in California. In 1966, he began a decades-long and remarkable career with IBM initially working at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. At Cape Canaveral he participated in the Apollo missions including the launches of Apollo 8, 9 and 10 and was in the control room for the historic lunar landing of Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969. Following the successful mission of Apollo 11, John and family relocated to Wappingers Falls, NY. While with IBM in NY, John received over 30 patents, contributed to more than 75 publications, and achieved a Level 15 Plateau for his achievements in inventions.
John was known for his sharp intellect, problem-solving ability, sense of humor, and lifelong curiosity. He could fix just about anything and delighted in taking excellent care of all the cars he owned over his lifetime. This included his father's 1967 V8 Oldsmobile that he inherited and kept in mint condition until selling to a fellow car enthusiast in the late 1980s.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Christine Rodell, sister Darlene Custer, and dear companion Joyce Woodard. He is survived by his three children and five grandchildren including son John Rodell of Parker, CO, his wife Kim, and their sons Derek and Trevor; son Michael Rodell of Wappingers Falls, NY and his son Jake; and his daughter Michelle Cawley of Carrboro, NC, her husband Tom, and their daughters Grace and Ava.
He will return home to Chicago and be laid to rest in Bohemian National Cemetary with his loving family, sister Darlene, father John, and mother Christine later this spring at a private service.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation in John's memory to one of the following charitable organizations: Salvation Army, , or the Hudson Valley Philharmonic with the Bardavon Theater in Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020