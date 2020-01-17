|
|
John Thomas Carney, III
Pleasant Valley - John Thomas Carney, III died peacefully at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Pleasant Valley, New York on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
John was born on July 14, 1947 in Mahopac, NY. He attended St. John the Evangelist Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Katonah, NY in 1965. He served in the United States Navy after high school, was stationed in Guam and in the Naval Reserves after he returned home. He married Lynn Zaccari in 1969 and moved to Poughkeepsie, NY. John began working for IBM as a Systems Analyst and spent his career with them. He was an accomplished technician and electrician but was most passionate about his volunteer work and community service with the American Legion, Elks, Jaycees and Rotary Club.
John is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Lynn, his son John and his wife Francesca Carney and his much loved grandchildren Alex, Sophia, and Olivia Carney. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel. He also leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Carney, and his sister Karyn Stapleton, of Point Pleasant, NJ and his brother Jim Carney and wife, Lynne, of Mahopac, NY, sister-in-law Joan Thompson, of Wappingers Falls and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum in Poughkeepsie. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Post #1302, 55 Overlook Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 in his name. The family would like to thank the emergency services of Pleasant Valley and the dedicated members of the Hospice Team for their kindness and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley. To leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020