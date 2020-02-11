|
John V. Humphreys, Jr.
Poughkeepsie - John V. Humphreys, Jr., 95, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on February 9, 2020 in Northern Dutchess Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 12, 1924 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of John V. & Daisy Lansing Humphreys, Sr. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1942.
John was the beloved husband of 58 years to Dawn H. Vetter whom he married on October 1, 1961 in the former Hedding Methodist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. She survives at home.
John was employed by IBM in E. Fishkill, NY as a Clerk. He retired in 1987. He was a member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, O.H. Booth Fife & Drum Corp. and was a Volunteer Fireman in the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Dept.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the rock of his family.
Survivors include: Daughter: Donna Marie DuBois of Poughkeepsie, NY; grandsons: Michael E. & Kevin DuBois and great-granddaughter: Claire DuBois. There several niece, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son: John W. Humphreys (1994) and a brother: Kenneth W. Humphreys.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will Friday at 10AM in the Chapel of the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum. Entombment will follow the service. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 OR the , 301 Manchester Rd., Ste. 105, Poughkeepsie, NY12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020