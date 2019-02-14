|
|
John W. Horton
Amenia - Amenia - John W. Horton, 56, a lifelong area resident died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. John was a self-employed granite and marble fabricator specializing in custom countertops and tile. He was also a professional mason and built several homes throughout his career.
Born October 27, 1962 in Sharon, CT he was the son of the late Benjamin D. and Dorothy J. (Brizzie) Horton, Sr. John attended Webutuck High School. On July 9, 1983 in the Millerton Presbyterian Church he married Vicki Dean. Mrs. Horton survives at home. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed rebuilding antique cars, boating and riding ATV's in his spare time. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his wife Vicki, John is survived by two sisters, Linda Gagnon and Lisa Buskirk and her husband Mark Gottenberg all of Saugerties, NY, a sister in law and brother in law, Frances Horton of Dover Plains and John Dean of Millerton and several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Francis Horton of Amenia and Benjamin D. Horton, Jr. of Dover Plains and a brother in law, William Gagnon of Saugerties.
There are no calling hours. Graveside services and burial will take in the spring at Amenia Island Cemetery, Route 343, Amenia, NY. Day and time will appear on funeral home website in the near future. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or . Arrangements are under the care of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 14, 2019