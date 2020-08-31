1/
John W. Kasmeyer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Kasmeyer

Wappingers Falls - John W. Kasmeyer, 92, a sixty-year resident of Wappingers Falls, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Yonkers, NY on March 12, 1928 to John and Mary Kasmeyer who predeceased him in 1979 and 1989 respectively. John was the loving husband of Dolores Kasmeyer and they were married on May 21, 1955 at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Yonkers. Dolores predeceased him on November 9, 2002.

John spent a lifetime self-employed doing weather stripping and carpentry. He built all of the three houses he lived in. John retired in 1998. He always made sure he provided well for his family.

He is survived by his sons, John W. Kasmeyer, Jr. and Michael Kasmeyer both of Wappingers Falls; his daughter, Barbara Soroka and her husband, Peter of Pleasant Valley and their children, his grandchildren, Michael and Stephanie; as well as his great-granddaughter, Rebekah.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his sister, Mary Sweetman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved