John W. Kasmeyer
Wappingers Falls - John W. Kasmeyer, 92, a sixty-year resident of Wappingers Falls, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
He was born in Yonkers, NY on March 12, 1928 to John and Mary Kasmeyer who predeceased him in 1979 and 1989 respectively. John was the loving husband of Dolores Kasmeyer and they were married on May 21, 1955 at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Yonkers. Dolores predeceased him on November 9, 2002.
John spent a lifetime self-employed doing weather stripping and carpentry. He built all of the three houses he lived in. John retired in 1998. He always made sure he provided well for his family.
He is survived by his sons, John W. Kasmeyer, Jr. and Michael Kasmeyer both of Wappingers Falls; his daughter, Barbara Soroka and her husband, Peter of Pleasant Valley and their children, his grandchildren, Michael and Stephanie; as well as his great-granddaughter, Rebekah.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his sister, Mary Sweetman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
