John William MacDonald, Sr.
Dover Plains - John William MacDonald, Sr., 70, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY died on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Mr. MacDonald was a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight and Royal Carting.
Born on July 24, 1948 in Nova Scotia, Canada he was the son of the late William and Lydia Mae MacDonald. Mr. MacDonald proudly served in the US Army. On August 3, 1968 in Yonkers, NY he married Anna Lou Deranzio who predeceased him on December 9, 2009.
Mr. MacDonald is survived by his son, Russell Lowell MacDonald of Florida; two brother, James and Robert MacDonald of Dover Plains; a sister, Lois Gorman of Florida and his companion Ellen MacDonald of Dover Plains. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Besides his parents and wife, Mr. MacDonald was predeceased by a son, John William MacDonald II on July 11, 2018 and three brothers, Archibald, Thomas and Edward MacDonald.
A memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the High Meadows Community Center, 160 Holsapple Road, Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 6, 2019