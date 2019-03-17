John York



FISHKILL - John Jones York, a resident of Fishkill since 1953, died on February 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 99.



Born on May 20, 1919 in Greenport, Long Island, John was the son of the late Frederick and Estella (Jones) York. In 1928, his family relocated to Wayne County, where in 1937 he graduated from Red Creek High School. After working several jobs, John had saved enough money to purchase a farm for his father.



In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines and attended the U.S. Maritime School in Boston. He served as a chief radio officer during World War II aboard several vessels in both the European and Pacific Theatres and was engaged in several significant missions including two runs considered to be the most dangerous convoys during the war to Archangel and Murmansk, Russia. In 1988, he along with other participating mariners from those runs were honored by the Russian Government for their bravery and support during the war. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1945. Decades later he wrote four stories about his military service experiences that were published in a book titled Patriots and Heroes: True Stories of the Merchant Marine in World War II.



In 1949, he graduated from Oswego State Teachers College and shortly after began teaching at the Berea Foundation School at Berea College in Kentucky. While living in Berea, he served as Chief of the city's fire department. John attended the Penn State University, working on a M.Ed. degree during his summer breaks. He began working for I.B.M.'s Manufacture Training Program in 1953, which led to his family relocation to Fishkill. John had a long and successful career at I.B.M., where he designed and spearheaded the company's educational and training programs and ended his career as Assistant Director of Salary Administration and Personnel. He retired in 1981 but remained involved by conducting employee courses and offering volunteer work for several more years.



John's retirement afforded him the opportunity to become a more-active community volunteer. He served on the Town of Fishkill Zoning Board of Appeals as both member and chairman. He volunteered for the Tioronda Garden Club, Madam Brett Homestead, Camp Foster, Dutchess County Ballet Company, Hudson Valley Youth Symphony Association, and many other organizations, most of which he served in leadership roles. John was a charter member of the Gene DeLong Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Merchant Marines Veterans, serving as chaplain and treasurer for many years. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Fishkill, where he was a lay speaker and offered his skills and talents to the church's Sunday School and Buildings & Grounds Committee. His dedication to church missions lead to his leadership roles on the Hudson East District Council on Ministries, Missions and Hunger Task Force and Dean of School of Christian Mission.



Throughout his entire life, John had a plethora of hobbies such as hunting, trapping, fishing, radio, boating, watch/clock repair, auto repair, appliance repair, home maintenance, photography, gardening, and many more interests that made him the quintessential "Renaissance Man".



Married 72 years, he is survived by his wife Callie Marie (Ferguson) York. He is also survived by his daughter, Marie York Harbison and her husband Kenneth, of Annandale, VA; his daughter, Margaret York Sauter and her husband Lawrence, of Clayton, NC; his grandchildren, Kelly Marie Harbison, John Kenneth Harbison, and Kimberly Sauter Seigh and her husband, Aaron; his great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin Seigh; and many other relatives and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents as well as his siblings: Lena, Thelma, Owen, Leon, and Frederick.



The family is so grateful for the wonderful care John received. His care givers from Premier Home Health Care were truly angels providing for his every need. They offered valuable expertise and compassion to not only John but to his family. His doctors and staff at Wingate at Beacon and Vassar took wonderful care of him while there. Lastly, John had the unfailing friendship, dedicated assistance and faithful support of neighbors and friends from church that enabled him to maintain his quality of life until his final days. We can not begin to thank you enough.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on March 24, 2019 at the Fishkill United Methodist Church, 38 Broad Street, Fishkill. A reception will follow in the church Social Hall.



Donations may be made in John's memory to the Fishkill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.



Donations may be made in John's memory to the Fishkill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.