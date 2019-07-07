|
Johnny David Simmons, Jr.
New York City - Johnny David Simmons, Jr., 44, of New York City, passed away on July 2, 2019, at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, in Bronx, New York, after a long battle with an aggressive form of Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Johnny was born on April 17, 1975, in Poughkeepsie, New York at Vassar Brothers Hospital to Johnny David Simmons Sr. and Deborah Sharon Marie Burgess.
He graduated from Highland High School in 1994 and attended Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Johnny served in the United States Army Reserves as a Unit Supply Specialist (E-4 Rank) from 1994, until he was honorably discharged in 2001.
He loved spending time with his nephews and he enjoyed theological studies, playing backgammon with his God Uncle, Charles MacAndrew, playing video games and spending time with his extended family. Johnny was known for his charismatic charm and his sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Sharon Marie Burgess and her spouse; his grandmother, Mathilda Viola Burgess; his brother George Simmons and his wife; his sisters, Juanita Simmons, Sharon Simmons and Lolita Simmons and their spouses; his aunts, Anna Burgess-Jungstedt (Sweden), Evalina Bullock, Rita Worthington, Andrea Vandyke; his uncles, Gerald Burgess, Alton Thomas, Joseph Smith, James Smith, Carl Smith, Willie Smith; his nephews, George Anthony Simmons, Joshua David Simmons, Maximus Alexander Gross and Grayden Emmanuel Beal; and his many cousins located in Kingston, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, NY; North Carolina and other parts of the United States; Sweden, Barbados, Anguilla and various other Caribbean Islands.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny David Simmons Sr.
A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm at the George H. Weldon Funeral Home, 343 East 116th Street, NY, NY 10029. Repast will immediately follow from 2pm to 4pm at Suite 116 located at 114th West 116th Street, New York, New York 10026.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019