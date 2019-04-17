Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Hopewell Junction - Joline Reagan, 85, a resident of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and formerly of Hopewell Junction, died on April 15, 2019.

Born in New Rochelle on July 6, 1933, she was the daughter of Theodore Sullivan and Clarissa Helen Columbo. Joline loved nature, dogs and cats.

On November 2, 1954, Joline married James F. Reagan. They were married in ceremonies in Atlantic City, NJ and New Rochelle, NY. Mr. Reagan died on November 3, 2005.

Joline is survived by her son, Michael Reagan and his wife Sheila of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; her granddaughter, Alexis Reagan; her only surviving sibling, Barbara Ann Schaeffer; and her brother in law, Paul Furman. She was predeceased by her siblings, Theodore Sullivan, Elizabeth Ann Brown, and Patricia Furman.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30am at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls.

Please visit Joline's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
