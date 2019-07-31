|
|
Jon Henry Morey
Amenia - Jon Henry Morey, 51, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Sharon, CT. Jon was a mason contractor who owned and operated Stone Structures in Amenia, NY for 30 years.
Born on July 15, 1968 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late George Morey and Susan Disbrow. Jon was an avid hunter and fisherman who had a love for deep sea fishing. Jon was known for his "No Fear" extremist hobbies and well known as an amazing motocross competitor. He also enjoyed traveling.
Jon is survived by his three sons, Trevor Morey and his wife, Elizabeth, of Amenia, NY and Tyler and Trent Morey, both of Amenia, NY. He is also survived by Trevor's mother, Michele Austin of Pawling, NY; his former wife, Tara Morey of Amenia, NY and his former fiancée, Sandy Fish of New Milford, CT and two sisters, Rachel Licciardi of Middle Grove, NY and Georgia Birden of Midway, TN. He is also survived by a nephew, Anthony Morey; two nieces, Heather Birden and Eva Licciardi and his aunt Linda Baker formally of Clinton Corners, NY and currently of Lake George, NY.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake George Association, P.O. Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 31, 2019