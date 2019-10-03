|
Jon-Luke Fay
New Milford. Conn - Jon-Luke Fay (34) passed unexpectedly September 24, 2019 in New Milford, Conn. He was born January 9, 1985 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Jonathan M Fay and Brenda Fay Reis.
He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High school in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Jon-Luke was a gifted athlete, playing both football and baseball while at Poughkeepsie high school. He had a great love for the outdoors. He was an avid Snow Skier, loved water skiing and boating. He enjoyed nature and hiking with his beloved dog Obie. But most of all he loved spending time with family and sharing memories of summers growing up on Candlewood lake.
Jon-luke will be forever loved and deeply missed by all. He touched so many lives. We never know how much we are loved until we are gone, he has left us too soon.
He is survived by his loving family. Father Jonathan, Mother Brenda, Step Father Randy, Sister Chelsea and Husband Ricky, Sister Annarae, His Nieces Aubrea, Ayvah and Ariya, his girlfriend Kim and 4 children, Plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life, spirit and love.
Visitation is 1:00 to 2:30 pm. There will be a 2:30 Service, Refreshments and food to follow, Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Poughkeepsie, 70 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations be made to AFSP foundation. (American Foundation Suicide Prevention)
https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Jon-luke-Fay-memorial-fund
If you would like to send an online condolence or to send a donation to AFSP please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019