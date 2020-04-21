|
|
Jonathan F. Felice
Jonathan Francis Felice, 34, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, 2020. He had been living locally since 2001 after relocating from Alabama.
Born March 30, 1986 in Huntingdon, England he was the son of Francis and Dawn Felice. After England He moved to Tabb, Virginia due to his father's serving as a pilot in the Air Force. He then moved to Alabama where he attended Hewitt Trussville Schools.
In 2001 he relocated to Staatsburg, NY where he attended F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and Dutchess Community College.
A talented plumber, he worked for Lambert's Plumbing for many years before beginning his own business, Felice Mechanical. He was also a skilled HVAC technician.
Jon liked sports and was very athletic. He had the rare talent of being good at any sport he tried!
He was a former member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie.
On September 7, 2012 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, he married his high school sweetheart, Laura Osterhoudt-Felice, who he loved and adored with all his heart. His wife survives with their beautiful son Chace Felice, who he couldn't have been more proud of and his beloved dog Guiness.
In addition to his wife, parents and son, he is survived by his brother, Gregory Felice; sister, Skyler Felice; maternal grandmother, Norma Shore; aunts and uncles, Laura and Steve Scardaci, Shari and Frank Gallo, Shelly and Al Viani, Garrett and Deirdre Entrup, Steven and Donna Felice, and Don and Ellen Felice.
Jonathan is also survived by many cousins who he loved dearly and had many unforgettable memories with.
In 2005 Jonathan was predeceased by his beloved oldest brother, Michael, who he is now reunited with in heaven.
Jonathan also had a big extended family on his wife's side; mother-in-law Kathleen Osterhoudt and father-in-law "Odie" Osterhoudt, brothers in law Ryan Osterhoudt and his wife Jennifer, David Osterhoudt and his wife Andrea, sisters-in-law Anna Dosio and husband Vinny, Susie Scarpelli and husband Justin and many nieces and nephews who he made each one know how special and loved they were.
He was also predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Ruth Felice; maternal grandfather, Garrett Entrup; and his wife's grandmother, "Grandma O".
Jonathan had a smile that could light up a room and warm a stranger's heart. He was always there for the ones he loved without hesitation. He had a special presence about him that no one will ever forget. Jonathan loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will forever be missed but never forgotten.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services will be private.
He will be buried quietly and respectfully next to his brother, Michael, at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, Jon's family respectfully requests memorial donations to benefit his son Chace's education. Please make payable to Rhinebeck Bank and mail to Mr. Fran Felice, 54 Shadow Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020