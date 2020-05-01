|
|
Jonathan S. Hayden
Rego Park, NY - Jonathan Stephen Hayden, Rego Park, NY lost a mighty battle with the Coved 19 Virus, April 27, 2020. The son of Dr. and Mrs. Benjamin Hayden, Jonathan was born Dec. 29, 1970 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. Jon was educated at Regina Coeli, Our Lady of Lourdes, Franklin D. Roosevelt High School and Dutchess Community College.
Jonathan had a lifelong interest in information technology and was most recently employed at Global Management Resources, Manhattan.
In addition to his parents, Jon is survived by brother Philip, sister-in-law Carol and niece McKenna of Alexandria, Va. Jon is also survived by an uncle John Mylod aunts Elizabeth M. Wolf, Mary M. Brockway, Eleanor M. Pizzani and multiple cousins.
Because of current circumstances, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 10, 2020