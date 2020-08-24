1/1
Jordan Michael Yovella
Jordan Michael Yovella

Wassaic, New York - Jordan Michael Yovella, 23, of Wassaic, NY passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1997 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Jordan was a local resident all of his life and a graduate of Arlington High School Class of 2017.

Jordan was employed at Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie where he worked in the prep kitchen.

Jordan was raised by his loving Dad. He loved to fish, loved the ocean, swimming and walking on the beach.

Survivors include his father Frank Yovella, his sister Jenna Cortes, his two brothers Justin Strika and Joshua Yovella, his aunts and uncles, nieces and many cousins.

Jordan was predeceased by his grandfather John Yovella.

A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. A Prayer Service will be held 6:45pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
