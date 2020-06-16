Jorge J. Ibanez-Delgado
Poughkeepsie, New York - Jorge J. Ibanez-Delgado passed peacefully at his family home in Poughkeepsie NY Tuesday June 9 2020. Born November 15 1942 to Dinorah Delgado and Jorge J. Ibanez-Pecunia, his grandmother was midwife to his home birth in San German PR. In 1953, Jorge's mother moved the family to NYC. In 1964 Jorge married his childhood sweetheart Olga Gregory-Acevedo.
A USAF veteran, he served two tours in Vietnam while assigned to the US Army 1st Cavalry Div in support of forward artillery and aviation operations. He separated from service as a Staff Sgt having been commended for his service at each turn of his career and went on to serve as a Sky Marshall for US Customs.
A Dutchess County resident for 49 years, he is best known locally as Sgt Ibanez of the New York State Police (NYSP) and member of Chelsea Yacht Club.
While with the NYSP, he earned a Bachelor's degree Summa Cum Laude from Mercy College, worked undercover (BCI), was promoted to Station Commander, and retired as Troop K Zone Sergeant September 15 1999. He was called back to duty as a Special Investigator after 9/11 and then truly retired May 8 2002.
According to Troop K Cpt Michael Jankowiak, "Jorge directly influenced a generation of Troopers... I will never forget the many lessons he taught me and my co-workers... they molded each of us into the best Troopers we could be and more importantly, his actions made us want to be the best we could be. The NY State Police and the people of the State of New York benefited immensely from the service of Jorge J. Ibanez-Delgado."
Jorge learned to sail from Pete Seeger, starting a lifetime passion. In 1982, he said he joined Chelsea Yacht Club because "after enjoying the club's hospitality for 3 years, I would like to formalize the relationship and contribute to the club's growth and welfare." He held positions in the national Ensign fleet, had many trophies to show for his racing career, and was a strong proponent of the CYC Junior Sailing program. To quote one member, "We didn't always win but we always learned."
Jorge is survived by his wife Olga; daughters Stefanie and Kristina; grandson Michael Horowitz; mother Dinorah; siblings: Carmen Ibanez-Delgado, Isabel Aponte de Almeyda, and Jorge, Juan, and Jose Ibanez-Blondet; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Jorge, and siblings: George Ibanez-Clavel; Volga Harzynski; Vicente and Rosanilda Ibanez-Aponte; Jose and Esther Ibanez-Delgado; and Lola Ibanez-Blondet.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral; in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's are encouraged.
