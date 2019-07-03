Jose Correia



Fishkill - Jose Correia, 79, an area resident of 15 years, died on July 2, 2019 at his home.



Born in Portugal on October 7, 1939, he was the son of Marcolino and Maria Correia. Jose was employed as a Construction Foreman with Local #60 in Hawthorne.



Jose was a parishioner at St. Columba Church and loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Arcram Landowners' Association and a great soccer player.



On November 27, 1965 at Our Lady of Victory in Mount Vernon, Jose married the love of his life, Maria Lucilia Angelina who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Jose is survived by his children and their spouses, Jose Marco and Rosanna Correia, and Nancy and Greg Libertino; his grandchildren, Joseph Anthony Correia, Melissa Ashley Libertino, Gregory Justin Libertino and Antonella Arianna Correia; his brother, Fernando Correia and his wife Nancy; and his nephews, Fernando and David Correia.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 3, 2019