José "Joe" Trillo Rodríguez
José "Joe" Trillo Rodríguez passed away on December 30, 2019 at home with his family. A celebration of his life will be held at 4 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Joseph J. Darrow Funeral Home (39 S Hamilton St in Poughkeepsie).
Joe was born in Xufres, a tiny mountain village near the coast of Galicia, Spain. In his early years, he experienced an Old Spain that is now all but gone. He possessed a deep knowledge of the old times and remembered the traditional ways of fishing, farming, and living. As a child, he remembered getting paid a few pesetas to sing songs for bar patrons. He hunted the local hills for rabbit and birds, and fished an ocean teaming with fish, catching fish species that have since gone extinct. He valued that upbringing and knowledge greatly and did his best to pass that knowledge along to his children, and anyone else that was willing to listen. It was nearly impossible to know Joe and not also know something about Galicia.
In 1970, he met Noly, his beloved wife, at the fishing port in Porto do Son, Galicia. She had the good fortune of sitting next to him in a movie theatre when none of the other girls in the group were willing to sit next to the boys. Little did she know their future together would mean leaving the place where hundreds of generations of ancestors had lived, for New York. Joe worked any job he could get his hands on, often 2-3 at a time. He found his carpentry apprenticeship and the hard work ethic he acquired in Spain came in handy. He worked in New York City, Westchester County and finished his formal working career at West Ledge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Peekskill where he worked for 36 years. But he never put down the hammer and saw and continued to work and fix anything throughout his life. His mind was always on the next project, problem or challenge.
His first child, Cynthia, came first and changed the meaning of his life. Brian, his only son, and later his youngest child Alyssa arrived in coming years and completed the family. Joe and Noly made their home in Peekskill and then later in Poughkeepsie. Joe loved being a father, taking his kids fishing, building toys for them and appreciating the little things.
Joe lived his life with a rare energy and passion. He treasured the small moments, a sip of a small cup of sherry, casting a line, taking a puff of a cigarette, a nice meal with his family, or stepping back to take a look at one of his artistic creations. He overcame a number of ailments in his years, but you would never know it. When he entered a room, he filled it. His physical stature did not do justice to his out-sized personality.
Joe was a man of many talents and interests. He was an artist; he drafted house plans as readily as he could draw a portrait. He was a carpenter; he could plumb, wire, and build anything—from a gaita (Galician bagpipe) to an addition on a house. He was a chef; he loved making a traditional Galician five- course meal and enjoyed watching people eat it even more. He was a self-trained intellectual; he spoke three languages and read about anything and everything under the sun. He was also a great singer; as attested by his granddaughter Olaia.
He had an insatiable appetite to learn new things and he had an opinion about almost everything. His charisma drew people to him, but not by intention. People instantly liked Joe because he was funny, genuine and authentic. He loved engaging people, and people loved being part of the theater he created anywhere he went.
But to Joe family was the most important thing of all. He treasured his three children and would, and did, do anything for them. His two granddaughters, Olaia and Adelina, were perfection in his eyes.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and adored him. The world is a little quieter and less interesting without him. Sip a drink in in his honor and enjoy the moment.
Joe is survived by his wife Noly, their three children, Cynthia, Brian and Alyssa, son-in-law Matt, his 2 granddaughters Olaia and Adelina, his brother John, nephews and nieces and extended family and friends.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020