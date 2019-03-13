|
Joseph A. Aiello Sr.
Hyde Park - Joseph A. Aiello Sr., 89, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his granddaughter's home in Hyde Park.
Born July 30, 1929 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Casper and Assunta Perciballi Aiello. He was a graduate of the Saunders Trades & Technical High School in Yonkers.
He proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Aiello was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Mahopac for thirty years.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling.
On October 25, 1952, he married the former Josephine Alfano. Mrs. Aiello predeceased him on January 18, 2009.
Survivors include his three sons, Joseph Aiello, Jr. and wife, Catherine, of Hopewell Junction, Chris Aiello and wife, Donna, of Hopewell Junction, and Paul Aiello and wife, Patty of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren, Joseph A. Aiello II, Christine, Jennifer, and Kris Aiello, Eris Healy, and Austin and Damon Aiello; seven great-grandchildren, Alicia, Anthony, and Angelina Aiello, Casper Healy, and Paisley, Felix, and Alexander Aiello; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Mary Torreggiani, and Angela Stanzione.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 pm, Wednesday, March 13th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 5 pm during the visitation.
Cremation and burial of his ashes will take place at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019