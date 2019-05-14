|
Joseph A. Colletti, Jr.
Johnson City, NY - Joseph A. Colletti, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. A long time Dutchess County resident, he spent the last fourteen years living near his son and daughter-in-law in Vestal, NY, an area where he also found lasting friendships.
Born November 28, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, Joe was the son of the late Joseph A. Colletti Sr. and Dorothy (Ebeling) Colletti. Joe was proud of his heritage and to have been the son of the Championship Flyweight Boxer for whom he, his son and grandson are named.
In Poughkeepsie, he married the former Ann C. Innello. Mrs. Colletti predeceased him in 2005, after 54 years of marriage.
After his graduation from Poughkeepsie High School and at the end of World War II, Joe enlisted in the Navy and proudly served our Country during the final year of that war, as well as during the Korean War. He was an Ensign working in Radar Operations on the S.S. Huse for which he would attend reunions in his later years solidifying his connection to his service.
As a graduate of Champlain College in Plattsburgh and the first of his family to earn a college degree, he became a member of the Quarter Century Club at IBM where he worked as a Electrical engineer in East Fishkill for 38 years retiring in 1989.
Like his father before him, he enjoyed a life filled with sports, even earning entry into the Dutchess County Softball Hall of Fame. He went on to be involved in the YMCA and for many years was "Coach" and remained a proud Supporter of the Hyde Park Little League Association.
Joe lived a life of service to others and was a lifelong member of the Hyde Park Lions Club District 20-O where he could be seen in every parade tossing out the candy to the kids even into his 80s!
But he was most proud of his family and the accomplishments they achieved. He laid the foundation for them to always help those who cannot help themselves. His survivors include his daughter, Jo-Ann Colletti of Mesa, AZ; son, Joseph A. Colletti III and wife, Sally, of Vestal; grandchildren, Cassandra Ann Crea (Steve), Courtney Rae Kline (Chad), Joseph 'Jack' Colletti IV, and Yana (Colletti) Gyrych; and seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Wilkin.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 Pm, Thursday, May 16th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. The Hyde Park Lions Club will conduct services at 6 Pm during the visitation.
Joe was a communicant of St. Peter's Church, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, May 17th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie (on the grounds of the former Hudson River State Hospital).
Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Joe's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hyde Park Lions Club, PO Box 58, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.hydeparklions.com).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 14, 2019