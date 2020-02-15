|
|
Joseph A. Greco
Carmel - Joseph A. Greco, age 78 of Carmel, NY passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 18th, 2 PM- 5 PM and 7 PM - 9 PM. Please contact BalsamoCordovanoFuneralHome.com for additional information. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Carmel, NY at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 19th. Internment at St. Augustine Cemetery, Ossining, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020