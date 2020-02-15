Services
Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home
15 Church Street
Carmel, NY 10512
845- 225-2144
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home
15 Church Street
Carmel, NY 10512
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home
15 Church Street
Carmel, NY 10512
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake
Carmel, NY
Joseph A. Greco Obituary
Joseph A. Greco

Carmel - Joseph A. Greco, age 78 of Carmel, NY passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 18th, 2 PM- 5 PM and 7 PM - 9 PM. Please contact BalsamoCordovanoFuneralHome.com for additional information. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Carmel, NY at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 19th. Internment at St. Augustine Cemetery, Ossining, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
