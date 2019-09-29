Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Joseph A. Marallo


1929 - 2019
Wappinger - Joseph A. Marallo Jr, 90, passed away at home on September 22, 2019. He was born July 21, 1929 to the late Joseph A. Marallo Sr. and Carmela Caputi. After graduating Peekskill High School he went to work for IBM as a manager, retiring in 1987. On July 21, 1950 he married Eileen Travis, who resides at home.

He was a master of wood, building cabinets, furniture and beautiful carvings. Anything wood was of interest to him and he would do something with it. He also loved ballroom dancing and roller skating. Joseph was a member and Treasurer of Hudson Valley Wood Carvers for 15 years, a life member of Elk's Lodge 275, and a member of Moose Lodge 409.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Steven J. Marallo and Eileen Marallo, 2 sisters, 5 granddaughters and 8 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son Bruce Marallo, two brothers and three sisters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. At the request of the family, there will be no services. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
