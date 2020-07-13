Joseph A. Stagnitta
Poughkeepsie - Joseph A. Stagnitta, 90, a long time Hyde Park resident, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born, November 6, 1929 in New York City, he was the son of the late Thomas and Emma Nesti Stagnitta.
The son of immigrant stone cutters from Italy, Joe graduated from Emerson High School in Union City, NJ. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Mr. Stagnitta proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Stationed in Labrador, Greenland, where he crossed the Arctic Circle, he received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
Joe began his career at Lederle Laboratories. He then worked for IBM for many years assigned locally, abroad, at world headquarters in Armonk NY. He retired in 1991.
He was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith and while working in Germany, served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister on the Patch Barracks, Stuttgart.
Mr. Stagnitta was the former president of the Noi Italiani D'Oggi in Poughkeepsie and was a volunteer storyteller at the former Cabrini Adult Residence.
On February 5, 1955, in St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life, the former Margaret Bolin. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year and Margaret survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children Susan "Sooz" Bialek and husband, Tom, of Hyde Park, Nancy Loudenslager and husband, Chris, of Interlochen, Michigan, and Chris Stagnitta of Annapolis, Maryland; his grandchildren, Dominick and Melissa Stagnitta of Annapolis; and sister, Frances "Fran" Horan, and her children, Cathleen Roach and William Horan, all of Oro Valley, Arizona. Joe was the eldest of 12 first cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Jeffry Joseph Stagnitta; dear uncle, Pierre Nesti; and grandparents, his beloved Nonno and Nonna, Giosofat and Filomena Nesti, who were like second parents to him.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, on Wednesday, July 17th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David Rider at 11 AM, Thursday, July 18th, at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Joe's family would like to offer their profound gratitude to the staff at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. Especially during these difficult times, we appreciate their kindness, compassion, and extraordinary efforts to provide loving care for our cherished Dad, husband, grandfather, and brother more than we can express.
In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Capacity may be limited; all attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
The Stagnitta family respectfully requests memorial donations to Lutheran Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, or, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
"Coraggio, sempre avanti!" (Courage, always forward)