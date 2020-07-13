Joseph A. Stagnitta
Poughkeepsie - Joseph A. Stagnitta, 90, a long time Hyde Park resident, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie.
The wrong dates for Mr. Stagnitta's services were incorrectly printed in Tuesday's Poughkeepsie Journal. This is correct:
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, on Wednesday, July 15th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David Rider at 11 AM, Thursday, July 16th, at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Capacity may be limited; all attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com