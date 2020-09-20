Joseph A. Stevens
Pleasant Valley, NY - Joseph A. Stevens, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born on December 19, 1944, he was the son of the late George A. and Mildred Lane Stevens. Known always as "Joe" to family and friends, he attended New Hamburg schools. On December 11, 1966, he married the one and only love of his life, Betty Ann Powers, who predeceased him in 2008.
Joe worked for the City of Poughkeepsie Public Works for 17 years in the Water Dept. and also as a heavy equipment driver before moving on to other endeavors. His duty to community was evident in his service as a volunteer fireman in the City of Poughkeepsie, always at the ready, for 17 years. During his working career he was also employed at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, working in the Security Department for 38 years where he eventually retired in 2007. His friendly, welcoming smile led his colleagues to call upon him in their time of need of assistance knowing he was there for them, he was liked by many.
Joe loved his NY Yankees, although he thought the Dodgers were still coming back to New York. He enjoyed putting together puzzles and completing his word search and coloring books. He loved building car models of all types and had an unrelenting love of the automobile, owning many vehicles that would be considered classics today. On Christmas Eve for many years he could be found playing Santa Claus for the residents of Vassar Warner Home in Poughkeepsie, running into the parlor with sleigh bells and toting a velvet bag of gifts over his shoulder to their delight. Even as a Grandfather, he became a leader in his Grandson's Cub Scout Pack, just to be part of his life while reminiscing of the days gone by with his own son and his own experiences as a Scout. Joe will be missed dearly by his loving dog and "best friend" Charlie.
Surviving is his daughter, Tanya E. Stevens of Pleasant Valley, NY, his son Joseph P. Stevens and his wife Laura of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., grandson, Joseph P. Stevens, Jr. and granddaughter, Olivia D. Stevens, both of Poughkeepsie, NY. Also surviving is his sister Mildred Stevens of Pleasant Valley, NY and several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Vera Grieve in May 2018.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Entombment will follow the service at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to the Alzheimer's Association
website, www. act.alz.org
. To leave an online condolence please visit our website, www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
.