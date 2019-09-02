|
Joseph Agunzo
Fishkill - Joseph "Pop" Philip Agunzo passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at home on September 1, 2019. He joined his beloved wife Josephine in Heaven on what would have been their 73rd anniversary.
Joseph was born on September 19, 1921 in Brooklyn, the son of the late Antonio and Angiola (Teranghesa) Agunzo.
At the age of 17, Joseph joined the Conservation Corp and fought forest fires to help his family during the depression. Joseph then proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1942-1946. It was during this time that he became pen pals with Josephine and when he returned home from WWII, he traveled from Brooklyn to Beacon where they met in person for the first time, and he knew he loved her from the moment they met. On September 1, 1946 Joseph and Josephine were married in Beacon, NY.
For 35 years, Joseph worked for IBM in East Fishkill and retired as a Technician.
Joseph was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, and he was the oldest living member of the Saint Rocco Society in Beacon. He enjoyed old cars, gardening, music, traveling, rolling dice, flipping stocks and hunting. He had an undying love for his family, being part of their lives and had a passion for taking care of them and others.
Survivors include his son Thomas (Laurie) Agunzo; his grandsons Thomas (Jing) Agunzo, and Eric (Janelle) Agunzo; his granddaughter Rachel Stephens; great-grandchildren Savina, Santino, Alphonse & Louie Agunzo, Ariel and Lea Supple; his great, great-granddaughter Kennedy Supple his brother in law Dominick "Sonny" Piacente; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Joseph is predeceased by his loving wife Josephine; his daughter Judy Augunzo Stephens; his very special sister in law Mary; and his siblings, Ralph, Mike, Phil, Pat, Millie and Ann.
Calling hours will be Tuesday at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill from 4pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. Entombment to follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made is Joseph's memory to Dutchess County Hospice. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 2, 2019