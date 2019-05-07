Joseph Bensaia



Fishkill - Joseph L. Bensaia of Fishkill, and formerly of Yorktown Heights and the Bronx, peacefully passed away at home under the loving care of his family after a brief illness. He was 69.



Born in the Bronx on December 25, 1949, Joe was the youngest child of Luigi and Fortunata Bensaia. A graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, Joe entered the workforce soon after school and became an accomplished commercial electrician and a proud fifty-year union member of the IBEW, Local 3. Joe enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow IBEW brothers and earned their respect as a hardworking peer.



Like the Christmas gift he was, Joe possessed a kind and generous spirit. He was a twenty-year member and past-president of the Mohegan Volunteer Fire Association and Volunteer Ambulance Corps, retiring as a fire police captain. Joe continued his volunteerism into retirement through the Knights of Columbus, earning the honor of 4th degree Knight with Saint Mary's Council 4065. If Joe found it easy to make friends and to be in good company, no doubt it was because Joe himself made for a genuine friend and someone you wanted near.



What Joe valued as a friend he also valued as a father. He was proud of his children's accomplishments in school, on the field, and in their professional careers.



Between working and volunteering, Joe enjoyed pleasure travel and exploring new destinations. Joe's souvenir spoon collection chronicled his globetrotting, and his dinner stories were rich with travel tales and much humor.



Joe leaves behind his loving sister, Mary Bensaia, his daughters Taylor and Gianna Bensaia, and his devoted nieces, Faye Andrea Farese and Mary Grace Iuso.



On behalf of the family, Joe's nieces wish to express their sincere gratitude to Valerie, Margaret, and Sharon for their caring assistance throughout Joe's illness. Though Joe's passing comes with much sorrow, it also comes with the comfort that Joe passed with dignity and peace.



There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9th at 10am, Saint Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to his favorite charity, . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 7, 2019