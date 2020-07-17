Joseph "Joe" Burrasca
Pawling - Joseph "Joe" Burrasca, a long time resident of Pawling, passed away on July 10th at Putnam Hospital after a lengthy illness. Joe was born on March 11, 1948 in New York City to Joseph and Frances Burrasca. After completing high school, Joe enlisted in the army and served in Vietnam. Joe was a long time employee at Patterson Autobody. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years, Matilda "Tilley" Burhance. A private family service will be held when all can be together safely. Please make any contributions to the woundedwarriorproject.org
.