Beacon - Joseph C. Miozzi, 69, a resident of Beacon, NY and formerly of Cold Spring, NY passed away on June 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital.



Born on January 4, 1951 in Cold Spring to the late Joseph and Joyce Walter Miozzi. Joseph grew up in Peekskill, NY where he established life long friends and a love for music. After graduating from Lakeland High School in 1969, he was drafted to the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country from 1971-1973. On April 29, 1972 he married the love of his life Cynthia Bottinelli at St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights, NY.



He was an electrician by trade and worked many years for Metro North Railroad and the Montrose VA Hospital. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Cold Spring Fire Company.



Joseph was a dedicated husband, father and PopPop. He loved playing with his grandchildren, music, riding his Harley and spending time camping with his family. He gave his whole heart to his family and friends.



Surviving Joseph are his devoted wife Cynthia; Loving Children Nicole Bedford (Will), LTC US Army Joseph A. Miozzi (Meredith), Jennifer Czyz (Theodore) and Christopher Miozzi (Becky); Cherished Grandchildren Nicolas, Ella, Olivia, Peter, Christopher Rocco and Theo.; His dear sister Loretta Steiz.



In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Joy Miozzi.



Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home - Cold Spring.









