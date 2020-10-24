Joseph Dennis Casso



As I sit here after the loss of my father at 80, I can't help but feel a sense of gratitude for being part of his life and being with him when he left us. Born the youngest of 7 in Beacon NY to Catherine and Anthony Casso. He always told me he had a hard upbringing, yet he went on to become one of the most generous of heart to not only his family but to his friends throughout his life. This holds true for me as well as he never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to me throughout my 50 years. He was encouraging when there were times of difficulty in my life and never lost faith in me. When I married, he treated my wife as his daughter. When my son was born, he shared in that joy as a proud grandfather. As he got older and it was me supporting him, he was never selfish, always appreciative and humble. Never failing to ask about others over his own ailments. My father had much to be proud of and his accomplishments were many.



After High School he joined the military and served in the Navy on the USS Samuel B Roberts and travelled throughout the Mediterranean serving his county proudly. When he came home, he eventually married my mother Marilyn Verzi. They settled into Fishkill and purchased their first home on Birch St. Soon after I arrived, and he became a father. Eventually that father became a baseball coach, a mentor, a teacher, a motivator and to me someone bigger than life. Not only in his physical demeanor (he could be pretty intimating with his full beard and presence!) but in spirit as well. He eventually found his way into law enforcement through NYS Corrections in the early 70s where he retired in the late 1990s. (He still kept with him the Corrections badge he was issues up to this day). He was an avid sportsman and from the trophies I remember an ace with a pistol through competitions. Surprisingly he had an artistic bent and enjoyed indulging that side when he had a chance. He was proudly there for my graduations, my wedding, my son's birth and every holiday and birthday. He was there for all of us whenever we needed him. I am certain his experiences were varied and personal. Of all the things I watched my father do and all the admiration there is one thing that stood above the rest as his most endearing quality. It was a great gift to me. His sense of family and sacrifice. He defined himself through his family and there is no doubt that his family help define me. I admired his dedication to the ones he loved.



He is pre-deceased by his long -time partner Carolyn Murphy. His parents Catherine Casso and Anthony Casso. Two brothers Elia (Lee) Casso and Anthony (Babe) Casso and his three sisters Catherine Sylvester, Elizabeth Trochan and Elaine Lyons. His niece Lisa Trochan Ruechert who left us all to soon. He is survived by his grandson Zachary Casso, his daughter in law Carolyn Casso and his sister Rachelle Seranto. A special mention to his Cousin Brother Anthony Casso . He has many nieces and nephews that have long since had children of their own. He is a godfather to Julieann Roccio and Karen Marie Lamoree. He was a lifelong friend to Pacifico Roccio.



This family branch has a lot to be proud and please let this serve as a tribute not just to Joseph Casso but to all the Casso family. Each aunt, each uncle and each cousin has left in indelible mark on my life just as it did with my father's life. The love, grace, compassion and honestly of this family will forever move us forward as each generation passes through. As all the cousins grow older and we all look back on the snap shots of our lives, I dare to say that this family will forever remember the original 7 brothers and sisters as the greatest of a generation.



Joseph will be laid to rest with military honors in Saratoga National Cemetery. In light of current events the we have opted for a private service. It is our intention to bring the Casso family together in 2021 to honor the life of Joseph D. Casso as well as the rest of his brothers and sisters. It is my hope that every member and generation of this great family will be in attendance.









