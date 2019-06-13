Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Kateri Church
1925 Route 82
LaGrangeville, NY
View Map
LAGRANGEVILLE - Joseph A. DePalma, 98, an area resident since 1970, died on June 12, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. He previously lived in Staten Island.

Born in Staten Island on August 15, 1920, he was the son of the late Nicola and Michaelina (Pagarulo) DePalma. Joe proudly served in the US Army as a Combat Engineer during WW II. He was an active parishioner at St. Kateri Church.

Joe worked as the Supervisor of the sheet metal shop of the Brooklyn Navy Yard for over 24 years. He then worked as a Facilities Engineer for IBM in East Fishkill until his retirement in 1986.

On September 25, 1948, he married Jacqueline (Begin) DePalma who predeceased him in 2012 after 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Michele VanHoesen of Highland and Charles DePalma of LaGrangeville; his grandchildren, Nicole VanHoesen, Casandra, Nicholas and Miranda DePalma; and his great-grandchildren, Arya and Jose Feliciano.

Calling hours will be on Friday from 3-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am at Saint Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Kateri Church. Please visit Joe's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 13, 2019
