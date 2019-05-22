Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
- - Joseph "Joey" DiGiorgio quietly passed away at home at the age of 87. Joey was loved by many for his warm smile, kind soul, and love of life. All who knew him will tell you he did not have a "mean bone" in his body. He gave joy to both his family and friends throughout his 87 years. Joey was an avid baseball fan and his room was full of New York Yankee memorabilia. He also loved the holidays, especially the Christmas lights. He was predeceased by his parents Tess and Paul DiGiorgio. Joey's family would like to give as heart felt thank you to both New Horizons Resources and especially the staff at the Tyrell Residence. Their dedication and love for Joey and all the residents of Tyrell Road can never be shown enough appreciation. Please join us in celebrating Joey's life on Wednesday May 22nd from 4-8 at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.
