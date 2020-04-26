|
Joseph DiStefano
Joseph DiStefano died on April 20, 2020. An avid collector of experiences, of friends, and of stories, he was a consummate raconteur: the life of every party, and a glorious visual artist.
Joe was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on February 28, 1940, the elder son of Al and Virginia DiStefano. His brother Anthony was born September 1, 1949 and predeceased him in 1985. Joe graduated from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School in 1957 and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked at IBM as a field engineer and then he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts at the School for American Craftsmen at Rochester Institute of Technology in 1969 and went on to Yale University, where he completed his Masters of Fine Arts in 1971. Joe and his wife Anita Maiore (married 1964-1975) welcomed their son Christian DiStefano in 1968.
Joe is survived by Diane Troy of Oakland, California; his son Chris DiStefano and wife Kim of Portland, Oregon; his stepdaughters Jessica Troy and her husband Benjamin of Brooklyn, New York; and Samantha Troy and her husband Owen of Oakland, California; and his three grandchildren: Heather and Jason DiStefano and Dylan Troy.
Joe will be remembered for his lust for life, his cowboy shirts, and his phenomenal collection of drinking glasses. He will be forever beloved for his mentorship, his generosity of spirit, and his good nature. He enriched the lives of all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date in California and donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in his memory are appreciated.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 26 to May 2, 2020