Joseph E. Licato Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Joseph E. Licato Jr., 79 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on January 30, 1941, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Florence Licato. Joseph was previously employed and retired from Poughkeepsie Savings Bank. He lived at Interfaith Towers in Poughkeepsie for 14 years where he also volunteered as a nightly security guard. He enjoyed making sure everyone in the building felt safe and leaves behind many friends. Joe was so kind and caring, loved his family, trips to the casinos, playing scratch offs and eating out.
Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Frank Eginger of Poughkeepsie, son Joseph Licato of Hyde Park, granddaughter's Marie Roe of Salt Point, Krystle Eginger of Kingston, Larissia Licato of Hyde Park, sister Angela McNeil, brother James Licato both of Poughkeepsie and several nieces and a nephew.
Joe was also predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Steven Licato.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Sunshine Fund at Interfaith Towers in Poughkeepsie, payable to 66 Washington. This fund provides flowers to residents that come home from the hospital and other activities.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020