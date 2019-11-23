|
Joseph E. Paggi, Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Joseph Edward Paggi, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in his 97th year. A lifelong resident of the area, Joe was born in Wappingers Falls on March 19, 1923 to Mario and Emilia Paggi. Joe is predeceased by his loving and sainted wife of 63 years, Bernice, and his grandson, Nicholas Paggi. He was the beloved father of ten children: Susan Singer of Yarmouthport, MA; Joseph (Charleen) Paggi, Jr. of Brewster, MA; Barbara (Thomas) Martin of Poughkeepsie/Dennis, MA; Mark (Brenda Ward) Paggi of Westerville, OH; John (Helga) Paggi of Toms River, NJ; Matthew (Barbara) Paggi of Montgomery Center, VT; MaryAnn (James) Hayden of California, MD; Peter Paggi of Wappingers Falls; Christopher (Andrea) Paggi of Williston Park; and Kathleen (Richard) Villiotte of Topsfield, MA. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren by whom he is lovingly known as the larger-than-life, JoJo.
Joe proudly served as an officer in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He held degrees from both the University of Chicago in Upper Atmosphere Physics and Manhattan College in Civil Engineering. Joe started his career as a civil engineer with VJ Costanzi in the 1940s. By the 1960s, he had opened his own company, Woodcliff Construction Corp. Over the next 5 decades he completed multiple commercial, municipal, and residential construction projects in the Hudson Valley including the historical reconstruction of the White Bridge at the entryway of the Vanderbilt Historic Site in Hyde Park, NY.
Ever the athlete and adventurer, Joe loved nothing more than leading family ski trips with all of his kids around him, skiing well into his 80s when he could brag about skiing for free. He was king of the CYO basketball court, played tennis for many years with great friends, and loved swimming the beaches of Cape Cod during annual family summers. Joe also loved traveling throughout Europe where he and Bernice spent time with dear friends and family. Joe was active for many years and, in many capacities, at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered following visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow at St. Joachim's Cemetery, Washington Avenue in Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to , .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019