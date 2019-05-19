Joseph Frederick



Hopewell Junction - Joseph H. Frederick, 92, a resident of Hopewell Junction and previously of Philadelphia, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.



Born on October 15, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA, Joseph was the son of the late Howard and Laura (Altimaro) Frederick. In 1945, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was honorably discharged from service as Corporal in 1946.



He worked as a clothing cutter for Almagated Textile and Clothing Union in Philadelphia until his retirement in 1998.



On April 30, 1949, Joseph married the love of his life, Jennie "Joan" Silvestri who predeceased him on March 7, 2003.



Survivors include his son, Howard Frederick and his wife Maria of Hopewell Junction; grandchildren, Grant, Olivia and Reed; his nieces and nephews, Deborah Stinger, Joan Simerson, John Simerson, Mahana Muhammed, Gina Rizio, and Larry Rizio; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Calling hours will be held Monday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A service will begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Seniors of Dutchess County Corp., 9 Vassar St., #24, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-3022.



Please visit Joseph's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019