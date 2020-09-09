1/1
Joseph Gentile Iii
Joseph Gentile III

PLEASANT VALLEY - Joseph Michael Gentile III, 35, of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away after battling complications from sepsis on Sunday, September 6, 2020 with his devoted wife, Jillian, by his side.

Joseph was born on March 14, 1985 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, A 2002 graduate of Shelton High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003, serving his country courageously with several tours overseas. Joseph was medically retired in 2015 and moved back to Connecticut to rehabilitate. He met his soulmate Jillian and her son Frank in late 2015 and were married in 2018. They settled in the Poughkeepsie area so Joe could attend Marist College. He earned a BS in Political Science and a Paralegal Certificate in the hopes of going to law school. He achieved this goal in August of 2020 and was looking forward to his first year at Albany Law School. An adored and doting husband, loving and caring father and stepfather, he will forever be remembered for his silent strength, loyalty, integrity, and selflessness.

Joseph is survived by his daughter and son, Merae and Jonas, his stepson Frank, and his wife, Jillian, his parents Joseph Gentile Jr. and Linda Gentile, his sister Sarah Gentile and her husband Jon Prosel, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, his mother in law Jeanne Lakatos, father in law Frederick Raphael Salcido, and brother in law Frederick Stephen Salcido. He was pre-deceased by grandparents Joseph Gentile Sr., Mary Pezzi, and Patrick and Theresa Amodio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Ulster County SPCA as Joseph was a part of their foster program and loved caring for animals. https://www.ucspca.org/wiziapp/search

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Joseph's life on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 12 at 10:00 am from Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 775 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY.

For condolences and directions, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
