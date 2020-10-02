Joseph Grosse
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Joseph J. Grosse, 92, an area resident since 1965, died on September 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was raised in Oneonta and also lived in Rochester, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Clinton Park, New York.
He was born in Troy on March 19, 1928. He graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School, Oneonta High School, and Pittsburgh Art Institute. He proudly served in the US Navy as a photographer during both WW II as well as a second tour in the Korean conflict. In July of 1946, he was part of "Operation Crossroad" which was the nuclear bomb test site at the Bikini Atoll. Joseph served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Badoeng Strait CVE 116. Between his two tours of duty he acquired his pilots license and opened his own photography studio on the West Coast.
Joe served as Vice President for Marine Midland Bank until 1978. He then worked as a Certified Placement Consultant in the banking/ finance division with Ethan Allen Staff Line Inc. until his retirement in 2013.
Throughout his career Joe worked with several professional and charitable organizations having been President of the Sales Executive Club, member of the Greater Southern Dutchess Chamber of Commerce, and the Shadow Program. He was also an EMT with the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, a member of the YMCA, American Legion and the Elks Club in Poughkeepsie.
An avid golfer who scored a hole in one, he also enjoyed skiing, running, playing softball and many other outdoor activities. In addition to his photography Joe had several artistic talents including drawing, sketching, painting, stained glass work and bonsai tree gardening. He also enjoyed coaching his boys for the East Fishkill Little League
On September 10, 1955 he married Donna L. West of Albany, NY who survives him at home. He is also survived by his sons, Jeffrey S. Grosse and Steven J. Grosse; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph and his wife Danielle, Zachary, Jacob, and Joshua; his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mason and Skye; and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his father, Joseph J. Grosse; his mother, Elizabeth (Foley) Grosse; his stepmother, Naomi Grosse; and his sisters, Frances (Grosse) Weir and Elma (Grosse) Burgin.
Services will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Brain Injury Association of America or Alzheimer's Association
