08/23/1938-06-18-2018
There are moments in life when you wish you could bring someone down from heaven, spend the day with them just one more time, give them one more hug, kiss them goodbye or hear their voice again and one more chance to say I love you. You truly were the greatest Dad! While our hearts have ached for the past year, we pray that God has enjoyed your company.
We will always love and miss you.
Forever in our Hearts,
Your loving wife Ann, children, Lisa (Jim), Maria (Al), Joseph, Lorraine, Marisa and Alexa
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019