Joseph Healey
Chestnut Ridge - Joseph V. Healey, 84, a resident of Chestnut Ridge, NY and previously of Poughquag, died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at home.
Born on December 20, 1935 in the Bronx, Joseph was the son of Francis E. and Theresa (Falcone) Healey of Stormville. He proudly served our country in the National Guard during the Korean War. He attended Mount Saint Michael High School in the Bronx and upon graduating enrolled at The LaGuardia Airport School of Aeronautical Engineering. He had a mind for math and logic which led to many successes in his life. His greatest passion was sailing. Starting as a teenager in the Bronx where he raced star boats on the east river, he then moved on to larger racing sail boats and was an avid competitor for his entire adult life on Long Island Sound and beyond. He was a member of the Buzzards Society which is an honor bestowed to those who have completed more than 10 Vineyard Races. In recent years, he and Ingrid traveled the US with their Motor Home visiting most of the Western National Parks. He loved the outdoors and whether he was trout fishing in an Adirondack stream or behind the helm of his sailboat, he was truly happy with the wind in his hair, and a wave off his stern.
Survivors include his wife, Ingrid Allison; his children, Joseph E. Healey and his wife Betty Ann of Stormville, John Healey of Ashton, ID, Kathleen Healey of San Francisco, CA, Theresa Healey and her husband Frederick Abberley of Hobe Sound, FL and Patricia Tracy and her husband Donald of Howell, NJ; his grandchildren, Donald and Elizabeth Tracy, Kyle Cullen and Kevin Healey; his brother, Frank E. Healey, Jr. of Stormville; and Ingrid's family, Wendy, Dan, Julia & Lucy Syvarth, Debbie & Jim Duffy and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas in 1997, his sister, Joan Haire and his parents.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by St. Denis Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Ln, New City, NY 10956. Please visit Joseph's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.