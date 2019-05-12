|
Joseph Hertel
Pine Plains, NY - Joseph P. Hertel, 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday April 19, 2019.
He was the son of the late Matthew and Katherine (Smith) Hertel. Joseph was born on January 17, 1961 in Sharon, CT.
He attended Saint Josephs in Millbrook until the 8th grade and then went to Pine Plains High School.
Joseph had a paper route at the age of 14, worked as a custodian at the PPCSD, foreman at Westchester Modular, a Machinist at Anderson Manufacturing and Arrow smith Forge, Mechanic/Painter for Mid-Hudson Truck & Trailer. He was a jack of all trades and would do what he could to help everyone.
Joseph also enjoyed Motocross and Ice racing (Joe Moto #145), Fishing and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on to fix or make it run better.
On October 8, 1995 he married Shary L. Pilch. She survives at home with their daughter Kimberly Hertel. He is also survived by a son, Joseph Hertel Jr. and his daughter Amelia of Millerton; a sister, Eileen (Donald) Woodin of Charleston SC; a brother Matthew of Fort Worth TX, a sister Annie of Poughkeepsie NY, and his best friend and loyal canine Blaze, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Joseph was predeceased by sister Catherine Dolemski and niece Lori Woodin .
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019