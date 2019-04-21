Joseph Khalil El Kareh



Poughkeepsie - Patriarch of the El Kareh Family.



Joseph K. El Kareh, devoted husband of Mary, loving father, and grandfather passed away on April 19, 2019 surrounded by family. To those who knew Joseph, his passing on Good Friday at 3:00 PM Jerusalem time serves as a final testament of his devotion to his faith and his love of God. Born in Beirut, Lebanon to Khalil and Adele El Kareh, he was one of seven siblings.



Joseph met and married the love of his life Mary B. Maroon (deceased March 13, 2009), on December 14, 1949. This year they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Joseph immigrated to the United States, settling in Lowell, Massachusetts. There he became the most successful immigrant to establish himself and remain in Lowell, an achievement recognized in 2013 by the University of Massachusetts, Lowell as "THE MOST SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS IMMIGRANT THAT HAS NOT LEFT THE CITY OF LOWELL." With his wife, Joseph built the highly successful Vogue Beauty Salon enterprise, with patrons including Jackie Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Jr, and Judy Garland. Joseph mirrored his accomplishments in the beauty industry with a real estate empire. A joyous, compassionate, and charitable man, Joseph lived to use his success to help others. Along with his cousin Danny Thomas, Joseph became a founding member of the . His advice to others in living a long and successful life? "Be yourself, work hard, and keep smiling every day." His legacy continues through his four daughters, Mary Jo El Kareh, J.D. (George Noor, M.S.), Adele El Kareh, M.D., Ph.D. (Elias K. Hashim, D.D.S.), The Honorable Joanne El Kareh (Cornelius Verhoest Jr, M.D.) and Colette El Kareh, J.D. (Andreas Sowa), along with grandchildren, Andrew Hashim, Esq., Lana Hashim (D.D.S. candidate), Joseph Noor, MS (Ph.D. candidate), Michael Noor, (B.A. candidate), Cornelius Remington Verhoest, Mary Verhoest, Jonathan Sowa, B.A. and Amadeus Sowa, B.A.



New York:



Calling hours: Monday, April 22nd., 4 to 8 P.M at



William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Funeral: St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, Tuesday, April 23rd. 10 A.M. 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com



Massachusetts:



Calling hours: Thursday, April 25th 4-8 pm



O'Donnell Funeral Home, 276 Pawtucket Street



Lowell, Massachusetts 01854



Burial: Friday, April 26th, St. Anthony's Maronite Cemetery, N. Lowell Street (Rte. 113)



Methuen, Essex County, Massachusetts, 01844 Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019