HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Joseph R. Kubikowski, 59, a resident of Hopewell Junction for 24 years and previously of Middletown, died on June 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on February 16, 1960 in Newburgh, Joseph was the son of Ronald and Christine (Korbelak) Kubikowski and grew up with his family in Monroe. On August 9, 1986 in Chester, Joseph married the love of his life and his forever best friend, Robin Swenson, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Rachael of CT, Matthew of NYC and Sarah of Hopewell Junction; his mother, Christine Kubikowski of NC; his siblings, Laura Leary and her husband Bill of NC, and Greg Kubikowski and his wife Eileen of NJ; his aunt, Terry Flynn-Koontz of NC; his mother-in-law, Sharon Swenson of NY; his siblings-in-law, Gary Swenson of NJ, Sherri Lawrence and her husband John of NY and Amy Swenson of NJ; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Irene Gnocchi, who he loved, admired, and adored; and his paternal grandparents, Stella and Joseph Kubikowski.



Joseph started his career at IBM in 1978, from there he worked hard his entire life and ended his career working as a Program Manager for Dell Technologies in Manhattan for 9 years. He also owned his own tax practice, Kube Financial Services in Hopewell Junction which he ran for 35 years. He was a member of the Elks and a member of FBLA, where he held numerous leadership positions throughout his life.



Joe was an amazing man, whose presence would bring joy to everyone he met. He was an avid traveler, and a proud member of the Million Mile Club with American Airlines; he'd been to every continent except Antarctica which was something he was very proud of. He was a wine maker, an amateur chef, a golfer, the best friend and an amazing father. His life motto, and the motto of his family was, "treat people the way you'd like to be treated and hope for half back."



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-6pm with a memorial service at 4pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Interment will be private at Hopewell Cemetery.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 4, 2019