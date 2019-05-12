|
Joseph L. Heller
Pinellas - Joseph L. Heller 85, of Largo, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a courageous five year battle with Dementia. He was born November 13, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Faye and George Heller. Joe is survived by his daughter, Leslie Heller Scarcello and grandson, Michael Scarcello of Rhode Island, cousin, Stan Brand (Aline) of Largo, brother-in-law Jim Beakey, of Clearwater, and several nieces and nephews: Susie Brigman (Bobby), Steven Heller (Carol), Scott Heller (Jean), Stuart Heller, Gary Brand, Sandra Smith (John), and Christine Ecker (Dan). He is also survived by grandnephews and grandnieces, Timothy and Mark Brigman, Courteney, Katie, and Susie Heller, and Becky Schell. Joe was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Loretta Beakey, and brother, David Heller. Joe served proudly as a U.S. Marine Corporal during the Korean Era. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and studied at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was also an Information Technology pioneer and professional. Joe was Director of I.T. at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, NY, and also consulted extensively with the State Of New York and a number of small colleges in the U.S. and Caribbean. Joe retired to Top of the World in Clearwater, FL in 2001. During his retirement, his love for animals led to him performing extensive volunteer work for both Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Coast and the Gold Coast Greyhound Rescue, personally fostering over 100 Greyhounds. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. Memorial donations may be made to Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions (GCGA), Gulf Coast Chapter, 1261 Starboard Key, and Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.veteransfuneralcare.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019