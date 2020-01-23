|
Joseph L Scott
Wayne - September 10, 1927 - January 18, 2020
Joseph L Scott (Lou) died peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living in Wayne NJ on January 18, 2020. He was 92.
Lou was born September 10, 1927 in Rockland County, NY; the son of Arnold and Lillian (Stelter) Scott.
After graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1944, Lou served in the US Army at the end of WW II. He then attended and graduated from Champlain College.
On June 23, 1953, he married Rose Ann Fox. They were married for 67 years and resided in Dutchess County for most of that time.
Lou had a successful career at IBM and retired as facilities manager of the East Fishkill plant. He also volunteered some of his time to serve on the board of trustees for Butterfield Hospital in Beacon.
After retirement Lou enjoyed playing golf, shooting sporting clays, traveling with his wife and relaxing at his cabin in Bear Mountain State Park.
In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Scott-Shelby, his brother, Arnold Scott, his sister-in-law, Mary Scott, and his brother-in-law, Alfred Fox.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Jon Scott and his wife, Mara of Greenwich, NY, son Robert Scott and his wife Griselda Scott of Pompton Plains, NJ, Jeffrey Scott and his wife Carol of Newburgh, NY, 5 grandchildren; Melanie Scott of Alameda, CA, Steven Scott of Pompton Plains, NJ, Casey Scott of Fort Myers, FL, Taylor Scott of Raleigh, NC, Nicholas Shelby of Salem, NY and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Lou will be held at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020