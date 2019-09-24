|
Joseph M. Scalpi, EQCM/MDV
- - February 2, 1939 ~ September 17, 2019
Joseph M. Scalpi, EQCM/MDV, 80, traveled to his final decompression stop, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Carmella Scalpi. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debra Kathleen "Kathy" Scalpi; his daughter, Michelle Rives; Son of His Heart, Matthew Weathers; step-son, Jason Weathers; grandsons, Steven Bauer (Mandy), currently serving active duty with the Army Rangers, and Landen Weathers; granddaughters, Shannon Rives, Katie Joe Rives and Breanna Weathers; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Gracie and Gunnar; and his sister, Joan Downey and nephews Larry Downey, Jr., and Cary Downey.
Joe comes from a long line of Navy Chiefs. His father and four uncles were Chiefs in the Navy during World War II. The Scalpi family has proudly served in the Navy back to the Spanish American War. Joe enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1956 and retired in February of 1989. He continued on as a government worker at the Naval Experimental Diving Unit where his expertise and knowledge was key to many successful diving protocols.
Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving 6 years 9 months in the war, doing combat diving, salvage and construction. During his career, Joe made over 10,000 logged dives and over 1,000 logged salvage operations, including boats, helicopters, planes and ordinance. Joe was the first Equipment Operator (EOC) to become a Master Diver. Master Chief Scalpi was a leader, a mentor, and a legend in the Navy diving community. He never asked his sailors to do anything he wouldn't do first. Master Chief Scalpi was awarded the following commendations and medals: Purple Heart (3 awards); Secretary of the Navy Commendation (3 awards) with Combat V; Navy Achievement w/Combat V; Meritorious Service Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/FMF Device (4 stars); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal w/Device; Republic of Vietnam Civic Action Gallantry Award; Republic of Vietnam Cross medal; Battle E Ribbon (2 awards); Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Insignia; 5 Good Conduct Medals; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon (3 awards); Navy Commendation Medal w/Combat V (3 awards); Combat Craftmaster Badge; and Master Diver Insignia.
A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to and/or s.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 24, 2019