Joseph M. Terlato
E. Windsor, NJ - Joseph Martin Terlato, 93 of East Windsor, NJ, passed away at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 13, 1927 to Sebastian and Rose (Guiffre) Terlato and was a long time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mr. Terlato was pre-deceased by his wife of 39 years, Jane Mary (Vitalone) Terlato, and his daughter, Mary Jane Terlato.
Father of Robert, and his wife Nancy of Massachusetts, Joseph, and his wife Brenda of Rhode Island. Brother of Dolores (Terlato) Goerlich of East Windsor, NJ. Papa Joe to Sebastian, Gabriel, Joseph, Carolina, and Nicolas. Brother in law to Gabriel and Evelyn Vitalone of Pompton Plains, NJ, and Nicolina and the late Frank Vitalone. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, and grandnieces also survive him.
A graduate of St. Michael's High School in Brooklyn, NY in 1945, he served in the Navy during and after WWII as an electronic naval technician 3rd class and completed radio-material school at the Naval Research Labs in Washington, DC. He earned a bachelor's degree in Physics from Manhattan College in 1949 after 3 years of study. He was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma Physics honor society and Epsilon Sigma Pi honor society, the highest scholastic honor that can be earned at the college. He received a gold medal for outstanding student in Physics. He continued graduate studies in Physics at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute before joining IBM in 1952.
He was employed for more than 40 years at IBM in Manhattan, Kingston, and Poughkeepsie, NY as a systems engineer and senior manager. He was a member of IBM's Quarter Century Club. He held various positions at the company that took him traveling to several countries in Europe and Asia. He was involved in the development of many technological advances including the installment of the first computers on Wall Street, the Apollo program, Skylab, graphic workstations, and barcode scanner systems. He received a patent and an IBM award for an invention involving the Data Checking System, which was incorporated in the IBM system/360.
Joe was resolutely hard working and always gave of himself to others. He loved coaching his sons' Little League, Junior League, Big League, and Twilight League baseball teams, and CYO basketball teams. He positively influenced the lives of the players he coached. He was happiest surrounded by family and friends, cooking wonderful Italian cuisine. He will be greatly missed.
A private mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Poughkeepsie. Internment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.