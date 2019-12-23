Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Martorana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Martorana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Martorana Obituary
Joseph Martorana

Vero Beach - Joseph Martorana was born in NYC and passed away on December 18th at the age of 98. Son of Domenico and Vincenza Martorana. Siblings Dominick, Katherine, Grace, Dorothy, and niece Mary Celia passed before him. Joe's sister-in-law Rose, 5 nieces, 6 nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and his former wife Audrey remain. He served his country since WWII. Deputy Secretary of NY State, Deputy Director of NY State Division of Veterans Affairs, National Commander of Italian American War Veterans. Services will be held in Vero Beach, FL. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Highland, NY, the week of January 5th, 2020. Please check www.coxgiffordseawinds.com for more details.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -