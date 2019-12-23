|
Joseph Martorana
Vero Beach - Joseph Martorana was born in NYC and passed away on December 18th at the age of 98. Son of Domenico and Vincenza Martorana. Siblings Dominick, Katherine, Grace, Dorothy, and niece Mary Celia passed before him. Joe's sister-in-law Rose, 5 nieces, 6 nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and his former wife Audrey remain. He served his country since WWII. Deputy Secretary of NY State, Deputy Director of NY State Division of Veterans Affairs, National Commander of Italian American War Veterans. Services will be held in Vero Beach, FL. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Highland, NY, the week of January 5th, 2020. Please check www.coxgiffordseawinds.com for more details.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019