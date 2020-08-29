1/1
Joseph McGill
1934 - 2020
Joseph McGill

MILLERTON - Joseph F. McGill, 86 of Millerton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Born in Pine Plains on August 10, 1934, he was the son of Harold and Olive Mead McGill.

Joe was a construction contractor throughout Dutchess County for many years until his retirement.

He was married to Rose Duncan McGill until she passed away on October 6, 1994.

Joseph is survived by his 6 children; Denise Turner, Joseph McGill, Linda Rifenburg (John), Kelly Murphy, Patricia Maglio (James), and Wendy Avery (William); 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; his brother, Robert McGill; sister, Debra Penfield and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 7 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 3-6 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A graveside service will take place 11 am, Friday, September 4 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Pleasant Valley
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
