Joseph McGill
MILLERTON - Joseph F. McGill, 86 of Millerton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Born in Pine Plains on August 10, 1934, he was the son of Harold and Olive Mead McGill.
Joe was a construction contractor throughout Dutchess County for many years until his retirement.
He was married to Rose Duncan McGill until she passed away on October 6, 1994.
Joseph is survived by his 6 children; Denise Turner, Joseph McGill, Linda Rifenburg (John), Kelly Murphy, Patricia Maglio (James), and Wendy Avery (William); 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; his brother, Robert McGill; sister, Debra Penfield and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 7 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 3-6 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A graveside service will take place 11 am, Friday, September 4 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
