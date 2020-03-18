|
|
Joseph Murray
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Joseph A. Murray, 88, an area resident since 1972, died on March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He previously lived in the Bronx.
Born on July 6, 1931 in Verona, NJ, Joe was the son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Penny) Murray. He worked as a custodian for over 20 years for Wappingers Central School District until his retirement in 1998. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Columba Church and a member of St. Mary's Council Knights of Columbus.
On September 25, 1954 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in the Bronx, Joe married Ruth Anne (Martin) Murray who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Joseph Murray, Kathleen and Steven Alewine, Brian Patrick and Margaret Murray, Anne Marie and Guy Martin, Maureen Ritacco, and Stephen John and Sherry Murray; his son-in-law, Philip Rock; his grandchildren, Joseph III, Shane, Kelly, Melissa, Mina, Matthew, Ashley, Corey, Philip, Jacinta, Frank, James, Heather and Samantha; his great-grandchildren, Francesca, Victoria, Kal-El, Leia, Pippin, Amelia, Kennedy and Ruth Anne; and his great-granddaughters, Isabella and Katelynn. He was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne Rock; his son-in-law, Frank Ritacco; and his grandson, Philip James "PJ" Rock.
Joe loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, family will have private calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Columba Church and burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Joe's Memory to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Columba Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020